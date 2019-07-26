Raleigh woman uses racial slur at restaurant patrons; says she’d do it again

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource) — A Raleigh woman is defending her use of a racial slur in a now-virall video.

Chanda Stewart recorded a video while she was with two of her friends at the Bonefish Grill restaurant in Raleigh.

The video starts with Stewart sharing an earlier confrontation they had with Nancy Goodman.

Goodman then approaches the women, complaining that they are ‘too loud’.

When one of the women respond that their money is as good as her money, Goodman uses the N-word directed at the two African-American women.

Officials at the restaurant say they are reviewing the incident.

Goodman blamed the incident on anxiety but says she would use the word again. She also insists she’s not racist.

