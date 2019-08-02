Raleigh’s historic Moore Square Park set to celebrate grand opening with ceremony, festivities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The big day is finally here as the City of Raleigh is reopening its historic Moore Square Park, which closed two years ago for renovations.

Crews have been working around the clock this week while trying to finish up the last little bit of the work. Crews on Thursday could be seen pressure washing the sidewalk, laying mulch and finishing up the last few landscaping jobs.

The renovated park will come with some pretty nice amenities including a restaurant called Square Burger, new seating, improved walkways and an interactive water feature.

The park is located in a highly-trafficked area of downtown and renovations were long overdue. It had been decades since the park had seen any major changes.

“I think it’s going to bring some community pride that the city made this large investment in our green space. It’s definitely going to create another space where people can come together and enjoy some free programming no matter what background you come from and just really come together and enjoy your space,” said David Moore with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

The park’s dedication service begins at 10 a.m. Friday.

The grand opening festivities will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature vendors, entertainers, activities and more.

For more information on the park and the festivities, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now