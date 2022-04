RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Leesville Road High School in Raleigh was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

The district confirmed the lockdown to CBS 17 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The reason behind the lockdown is unknown at this time.

Leesville Road Middle School was not affected by the lockdown, Wake County Schools said.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed at approximately 12:05 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

