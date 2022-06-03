RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Moms Demand Action will continue their push to end gun violence on Saturday as part of their wear orange community awareness day here in Raleigh.

The color orange was chosen to honor one 15-year-old victim to gun violence in Chicago, but now it’s nationally recognized, with thousands of people choosing to wear the color to protest gun violence.

So here in Raleigh on Saturday, organizers and city leaders will talk about the importance of preventing it and how it can save lives. One of the speakers at the event will be Alicia Campbell, who lost her son Ahmad to gun violence in 2016.

“Ahmad was the sweetest, humble young guy,” Alicia said. “He had a little speech impediment and a learning disability with reading, but he was never a quitter.”

Those talks will start on Saturday at the John Chavis Memorial Park at 10 a.m.