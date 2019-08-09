Breaking News
Ram’s Plaza in Chapel Hill closed due to gas leak
Ram's Plaza in Chapel Hill closed due to gas leak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Ram’s Plaza in Chapel Hill is closed off to traffic due to a gas leak Friday morning.

Tweets from the Chapel Hill Fire Department say firefighters have set up barricades at the shopping center until the gas leak can be stopped.

The leak was first reported just before 9 a.m. as a 2-inch line was ruptured at a construction site near the shopping center.

Chapel Hill fire asks the public to avoid the area near Ram’s Plaza until the leak is capped.

Dominion Energy is on scene.

Don't Miss