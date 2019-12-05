Rapper Post Malone gives away free Crocs at his old job in Texas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Customers and workers at the Chicken Express in Southlake Texas near Dallas were in for a special present Wednesday courtesy of a famous former employee, according to a report from KXAS.
The world renowned musician and rapper Post Malone is returning to his old place of work to surprise employees and customers with a free pair of the new Post Malone Crocs.
Post Malone worked at this Chicken Express as a teenager after his family moved to Grapevine Texas when he was nine-years-old.
According to the Dallas Morning News, when the first iteration of the Post Malone Crocs collaboration was released in Nov. 2018, they sold out in less than a day.
