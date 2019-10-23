Rare ‘African Serval’ on the run after escaping from Outer Banks

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — From an escaped artic wolf to the long search for Eno the emu, exotic animals have been seen across North Carolina. Now an African Serval is on the prowl, and it might be hiding in the Triangle.

At the Carolina Tiger Rescue big felines are their forte.

“Our goal is to care for and rescue displaced animals that don’t have homes, animals that are in trouble,” said Michelle Meyers. “Our mission is to save wild cats in captivity, and in the wild.”

While visitors take pause at the cats at the sanctuary, they’ve recently received questions about what’s been lurking around the Triangle.

“A serval is about a 35 lb. cat,” said Meyer. “It looks like a small cheetah. They are specialized to capture prey. They just don’t make good pets. The fact that he is using his natural instincts to capture prey, and keep himself alive, that’s what they do.”

Since escaping from captivity a year ago, an African Serval named Rocky has become a social media star.

“We’re just seeing the photos and they’re always kind of entertaining to watch his travels through the wild,” said Meyer.

While his owner calls Kitty Hawk, NC home, Rocky was been spotted in Virginia Beach, VA, and has been caught on camera in Fuquay, NC and Clayton, NC.

“Usually cats have a fairly large territory,” said Meyer. “It wouldn’t be unreasonable for him to travel 10-20 miles in a day.”

Rocky reportedly loves dogs, and people, but after a year on the run, the experts believe the feline has gone feral.

“If it were traveling through your yard it’s probably going to try to avoid you,” said Meyer. “I’m sure he is doing just fine. He’s in the wild somewhere just living his best life. I’d be surprised if we found him.”

Since Rocky has been in the wild for so long you’re being asked not to approach, but rather call your local animal shelter.

Rocky’s owner is offering a cash reward for his safe capture.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now