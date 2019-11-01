Razor blades found in Halloween baskets in Waterbury; suspect identified

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in custody after Waterbury residents reported finding razor blades in their children’s Halloween baskets.

Thursday night, police received multiple reports of loose razor blades being found in candy baskets in the 102 Horseshoe Drive area of the city. So far, none have been found inside of the candy.

One person, who is believed to be responsible for the incident, was taken into custody and identified as Jason Racz, 37 of Waterbury. According to police, Racz claims the razor blades were accidentally spilled or put into the candy bowl he used to hand out the candy from.

Racz did not provide an explanation as to how the razor blades were handed out to children along with candy. Police also determined the 3-year-old living at the home on 102 Horseshoe Drive had access to a box of razor blades.

Racz was arrested and charged with risky of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is pending arraignment.

(Photo: Waterbury Police Department)

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking residents to check all candy fully. If any candy appears to be tampered with, they are asked to contact police.

