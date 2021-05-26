RDU reopens largest remote parking lot ahead of Memorial Day surge

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport is expecting 221,000 travelers to come through this week for the Memorial Day holiday.

The busiest days are expected to be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. RDU said more than 31,000 passengers could pass through gates each day.

To accommodate the holiday surge, RDU is reopening its largest remote parking lot on Thursday. Availability of parking spots can be checked online.

In April, more than 606,000 passengers flew through RDU. The airport has seen an explosion in traffic, but it is still down from pre-pandemic times.