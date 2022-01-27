❄️Ready for round 3? When snow will fall in central NC and how much

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Say it ain’t “snow!”

Winter just won’t let go of central North Carolina as more winter weather is in the mix for the third weekend in a row.

What to expect and when

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Friday night that will give central North Carolina some light snow.

A low-pressure system will move up off the coast but should be far enough out to sea that rain on Friday will stay east of central North Carolina.

Highs on Friday will reach the upper 40s.

However, a cold front will move through late Friday night and by that time, the atmosphere will cool enough to support snow.

Snow will be likely from around midnight to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

During that 8-hour snow window, amounts will generally average around 1 inch with some spots reaching nearly 2 inches and other areas staying under an inch.

So, this is not like last week’s setup where cold air was already in place and snow amounts were higher.

The snow, as mentioned above, will cause some slippery roads before temperatures briefly get above freezing during the afternoon before plunging into the teens Saturday night.

Winds will be a factor on Saturday with gusty northwest winds, it will feel like the teens and 20s all day long.

Therefore, Saturday morning will be a Storm Team Alert day.

The day will end mostly sunny. It will be mostly sunny on Sunday too, as high reach the lower 40s.