Reassigned Clayton HS principal files complaint with Johnston County school board

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Johnston County high school principal is fighting back one week after being reassigned.

Dr. Bennett Jones filed a formal complaint with the Johnston County school board.

On Wednesday, the school district confirmed a grievance document was filed relating to Jones.

Sources told CBS 17 that Jones filed the grievance related to his reassignment. Wednesday night, his family said they couldn’t comment on the matter, but asked for continued prayers.

The school district said state law prevents them from commenting on specifics.

A statement Wednesday said in part:

“We are committed to providing a fair process to any employee who raises concerns through a grievance and to those who express concerns about how schools or programs operate.”

Classes haven’t started yet at Clayton High School, but students like Stephen Lines are putting in work. He collected 50 letters from students and parents in support of Jones.

“We wanted to put this together and present this to the board because this is evidence of what Dr. Jones has done for the school, and how he’s changed it,” said Lines.

Lines and others helped organize a rally Thursday in Clayton Town Square called #BringBennettBack. As many at 1,200 people are expected.

On Aug. 27, the school board will hold a special session to address a personnel matter. The session is closed to the public.

