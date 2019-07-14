Recall issued for up to 180,000 home smoke alarms

WASHINGTON (WBTW) – About 180,000 fire alarms are being recalled because they could fail to alert homeowners of a fire.

The recall was issued earlier this week by Universal Security Instruments of Owings Mills, Maryland. The company warns that some of their alarms can have a “misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 134 reports of the devices failing to properly activate during installation.

The company recommends users check if their smoke detectors are working by pressing the ‘test’ button to make sure that the alarm sounds.

If the alarm sounds no further action is required, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

If you have one of these smoke alarms in your house, you need to contact Universal Security Instruments immediately at 877-612-6955 for a replacement.

Click here for more details about the recall.

