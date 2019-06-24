Recalled baby formula sold at Walmart may contain metal

CHICAGO – JUNE 07: Cans of powdered baby formula are seen locked behind glass on shelves at a pharmacy June 7, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Due to the possible theft of powered baby formula, some retail stores are securing the product behind glass or referring customers to the store’s service desk or workers for assistance. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Over 23,000 containers of a baby formula only sold at Walmart are being recalled over fears they may contain metal.

Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula milk-based powder with iron was voluntarily recalled by makers Perrigo because of the “potential presence of metal foreign matter” in 23,388 containers.

“No adverse events have been reported to date, and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report,” Perrigo said in a statement.

The recall only affects customers who bought the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of “Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron,” which was sold exclusively at Walmart. The containers have the lot code C26EVFV and a “use by” date of February 26, 2021.

Perrigo said in its statement that consumers who purchased the formula should discontinue use and “visit any Walmart store for a refund.”

