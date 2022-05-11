FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting that killed a 22-year-old woman on May 7.
One person has already been arrested and charged but police hope the public can help them find a vehicle of interest.
Police said the car was seen leaving the scene where Sierra Harper was killed.
Harper had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened along the 2900 block of Gordon Way shortly after noon.
The car is described as:
- Grey 2015 Dodge Dart
- VIN: 1C3CDFBB1FD330464
- Displaying an unknown white temporary license plate
- Red marking on both sides of the hood
Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin Jr., 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officers said.