FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting that killed a 22-year-old woman on May 7.

One person has already been arrested and charged but police hope the public can help them find a vehicle of interest.

Police said the car was seen leaving the scene where Sierra Harper was killed.

Harper had been shot multiple times and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened along the 2900 block of Gordon Way shortly after noon.

Fayetteville Police Department

The car is described as:

Grey 2015 Dodge Dart

VIN: 1C3CDFBB1FD330464

Displaying an unknown white temporary license plate

Red marking on both sides of the hood

Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin Jr., 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officers said.