Record 4,514 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 4,514 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Sunday is the second time the state topped 4,000, breaking the previous record of 4,296 set Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average has increased to another record high of 3,506 cases per day.

There were 29 deaths reported, an abnormally high number for a Sunday, when the figure is normally in the single digits due to the weekend lag. There were 50 deaths reported last Sunday, after not having more than 13 on any previous Sunday during the pandemic.

The percent positive has come down slightly to 7.1 percent. Sunday is the fourth straight day it’s been below 8 percent after a spike to 9.4 percent on Nov. 16.

Hospitalizations are down slightly as well, to 1,571, 19 fewer than Friday’s record high.

Sunday’s total number of hospitalizations is the third-highest single-day total with the top three days all taking place since Friday.