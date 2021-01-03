Record COVID-19 hospitalizations surge past 3,500; nearly 6,500 new cases

In this photo Dec. 25, 2020 released by Xinhua News Agency, a staff member inspects syringes of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine products at a packaging plant of the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd, a unit of state-owned Sinopharm in Beijing. The Chinese drugmaker said Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 79.3% effective at preventing infection in preliminary data from the final round of testing, moving Beijing closer to possibly being able to fulfill its pledge to supply other developing countries.(Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, the number of people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 has climbed to a new record of 3,576, an increase of 97 from Saturday.

The state has averaged 3,421 hospitalized patients over the past seven days, a record high for the seven-day rolling average.

There were 6,487 new cases reported across the state Sunday. Sunday is the fifth day in a row with at least 6,000 new cases. The daily average of 6,871 new cases over the past seven days is also at a record level and that average has increased by more than 500 since Saturday

The percent positive remains high at 13.6 percent based on testing results from Friday. The percent positive has been at 13 percent (nearly three times as high as the five percent state and federal health leaders recommend) or higher for seven days straight.

Another 18 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,910 and putting the state on pace to reach 7,000 deaths by the end of the week.