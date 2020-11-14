Record of nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 3,885 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Saturday. Saturday’s total breaks the previous single-day record by 766.

The previous record was set Wednesday, the only other day more than 3,000 new cases were reported.

There have been at least 2,500 new cases on four of the past five days, with the lone exception in that stretch coming Friday, when DHHS said the numbers would be artificially low because they were changing the time of day they were pulling the numbers, and the data came from a 10-hour window as opposed to the normal 24-hour time frame.

As a result, the seven-day rolling average is increasing. It has reached an all-time high for the fifth time in six days, climbing to 2,553.

There were 36 deaths reported, bringing the total to 4,756.

Hospitalizations are slightly up to 1,425, which technically counts as a single-day record, though part of that is because DHHS changed the way it counts hospitalized patients Friday. Saturday is the second day under the new system that accounts for all patients in hospitals, not just those who are in the isolation protocol.

The percent positive has been relatively steady at 7.9 percent; it’s been in the range of 7.6 percent and 8.1 percent for four days in a row.