Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

FILE – The exterior of an American Red Cross branch that started to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma donations on May 11, 2020 in Fairfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — The Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S.

In a statement emailed Tuesday, the organization has warned members of the public of the consequences of its worst blood shortage in more than a decade — including doctors being forced to make “difficult decisions” about which patients receive blood transfusions over others.

The American Red Cross said it had “less than a one-day supply of critical blood types” and has had to limit distributions to hospitals.

“At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met,” the organization said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a 10% overall decline in the number of people donating blood, in addition to ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.

The Red Cross urged the public to make an appointment to donate blood as “blood and platelets donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are being urged to make an appointment now to give in the weeks ahead, with the Red Cross noting that the pandemic has seen a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross.

“Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

The New York Times reported in December that the country’s blood supply faced a critical shortage after the first wave of coronavirus infection hit the U.S. in March 2020.

The shortage was a result of canceled blood drives when businesses closed in 2020, and The Times noted that the most frequent donors — historically older Americans — were apprehensive of going to donation centers.

Triangle blood drives:

Durham

1/11/2022: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/12/2022: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., ABC11 Together, Durham Central Library, 300 N Roxboro Street

1/13/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/14/2022: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Road

1/14/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Triangle Church of Christ, 2103 Page Road

1/18/2022: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/19/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Ctr, Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Center for Health, 8 Searle Center Drive

1/19/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/20/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/20/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Ctr, Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Center for Health, 8 Searle Center Drive

1/20/2022: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rose of Sharon Baptist Church, 4109 Guess Road

1/21/2022: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/24/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/25/2022: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/25/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Alfonso Elder Student Union, 1801 Fayettteville Street

1/26/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pleasant Green United Methodist Church, 3005 Pleasant Green Road

1/26/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Alfonso Elder Student Union, 1801 Fayettteville Street

1/26/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/27/2022: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/28/2022: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

1/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Road

1/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Sikh Gurudwara of North Carolina, 3214 E. Banner Street

1/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Triangle Grace Church, 5001 Tudor Place

1/31/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Durham Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Place

Chapel Hill

1/11/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Univ of NC-CH Student Union, 209 South Road

1/15/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2016 Mt. Carmel Church Road

1/17/2022: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Church of Reconciliation, 110 N Elliott Rd.

1/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orange United Methodist Church, 1220 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

1/25/2022: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Chapel Hill Community Center, 120 South Estes Drive

Apex

1/22/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St.

1/29/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Circle K Apex, 2105 Ten Ten Road

Cary

1/11/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/13/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/17/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/18/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/20/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/24/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/25/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

1/31/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150

Raleigh

1/11/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/12/2022: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., ABC11 Together Crabtree Marriott, 4500 Marriott Drive

1/13/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/13/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/13/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Duke Raleigh Hospital, 3400 Wake Forest Road

1/14/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/17/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/18/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/20/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/20/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/21/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/24/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., NC Department of Revenue, 501 N. Wilmington St.

1/24/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Falls River Club, 1300 Falls River Ave.

1/24/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/24/2022: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/25/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/26/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/27/2022: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

1/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/28/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/28/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh, 3313 Wade Ave.

1/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/31/2022: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Builders Mutual, 5580 Centerview Drive

1/31/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 8301 Bandford Way

1/31/2022: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Raleigh Blood Donation Center, 100 North Peartree Lane

Wake Forest

1/13/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wake Forest Baptist Church, 118 E South Ave

