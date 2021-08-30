Red Cross sending food and supplies from NC to those affected by Ida

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross chapter of Eastern North Carolina is sending four people to Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

They are taking emergency response vehicles loaded with food and supplies that will be much needed after Ida displaced so many people and knocked out power across the region.

Volunteer Helen Miller said she has been on more than 100 disaster relief trips and she will join more than 600 Red Cross volunteers already on the ground.

“l only had 10 hours’ notice that I was leaving so I packed last night, I picked this emergency response vehicle up at 10 last night,” Miller said.

The volunteers’ assignments are fluid so they will help whatever they are most needed and that could change at any moment.

The executive director said they will have more crews leaving throughout the week.