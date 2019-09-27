Registered sex offender arrested for trespassing at NC high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A registered sex offender was arrested for trespassing at a high school in Charlotte Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the incident happened on Independence High School property.

The man, who was trespassing on campus, was spotted and arrested by a school resource officer. The man was identified as 21-year-old Xavier Farmer, and he is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. CMS officials say Farmer was a former student.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the SRO was notified of a person suspiciously walking through the school’s campus during hours when classes were being held.

The SRO immediately responded and found the man walking inside a building on campus. After a brief conversation with the subject, the SRO, who is an 18-year veteran of CMPD, developed reason to detain him.

Farmer was arrested on scene, taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with being on school grounds while being a registered sex offender.

“The culmination of the community’s assistance, a swift response, and the intuition based from this veteran SRO’s training and experience is what lead to the arrest of Farmer. The CMPD would like to underscore the importance of the community’s involvement in keeping the children in our community safe,” CMPD said in a statement provided to WBTV.

Anyone who has information about a crime on school campus can leave that information anonymously by calling Campus Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or report it to one of the over-50 SROs the CMPD has in schools across the City of Charlotte.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.