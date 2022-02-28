RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) announced Monday that he will, in fact, run for re-election in North Carolina’s 11th district, which is his home district.

In November, Cawthorn, who lives in Henderson County, said he would run in a district that had part of Mecklenburg County in it instead of his current district, which was made up of the state’s western-most counties. At the time, the decision had a ripple effect across North Carolina politics.

Interim Congressional map for North Carolina as decided on by a judges on Feb. 23, 2022.

North Carolina Congressional map rejected by the state Supreme Court on Feb. 4, 2022.

An analysis by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project said the district Cawthorn shifted to, at the time, was considered one of the safest seats for Republican candidates. Republican Speaker of the House Ted Moore, who lives in Cleveland County in that district Cawthorn shifted to, later said he would not run for Congress after rumors that he was considering doing so.

Chris Cooper, a political analyst at Western Carolina University, said at the time that Cawthorn’s decision was “a total surprise.”

Maps drawn by state Republican leaders were later struck down by the North Carolina Supreme Court. Redrawn districts later made the district Cawthorn moved to one of the most competitive in the state instead of a favorable Republican district.

State judges rejected the redrawn Congressional map and released their own. In the latest map, Mecklenburg County was split into two districts.

One had the southwestern half of the county along with part of Rutherford County and all of Cleveland and Gaston counties. The other district was the northeastern half of Mecklenburg County.

Moore said earlier in the month he was considering again whether to run for Congress.

“Ever since I announced in November that I was not going to run for Congress, not a day has gone by that I haven’t gotten calls, visits or you name it, asking me to reconsider. So, we’ll see what the map shows and go from there,” Moore said.

Cawthorn is facing a separate legal challenge in which a group of voters is seeking to have him removed from the ballot for his role in the rally before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his comments leading up to that day.