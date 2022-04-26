CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Rep. Madison Cawthron was cited for having a gun at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, Queen City News reported.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed to QCN that the exact citation has been classified as a “weapon law violation.”

The TSA confirmed to CBS 17 that a 9mm handgun was discovered at Checkpoint D but would not identify the passenger who had the weapon.

The image provided to CBS 17 by the TSA shows a loaded Staccato C2.

(TSA)

This isn’t the first time Cawthorn has been caught with a firearm at an airport.

In Feb. 2021, Cawthorn had a loaded 9mm at Asheville Regional Airport.

Cawthorn was not charged with a crime for the Feb. 2021 incident.