Rep. David Price announces retirement at end of current term

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rep. David Price announced he will not seek re-election at the end of his term and retire.

The Democratic congressman, who turned 81 in August, represents the Fourth district – which is made up of Durham, Franklin, Granville, Orange as well as parts of Chatham, Wake, and Vance counties.

He released a statement that read in part:

I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election as representative for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District. I do so with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters of the Fourth District; to the supporters who have backed me in 18 successive campaigns; and to my staff in Washington and the district, whose competence and dedication are responsible for the quality of representation and service I have been able to provide. None of this would have been possible without the loyalty and support of my wife, Lisa, my partner in this venture all along the way, and the unfailing encouragement of family, friends, and colleagues.

He was first elected to Congress in 1987. His current term ends in Dec. 2022.

Price currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is the Chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08) released the following statement on Price’s retirement:

“David Price has served the people of North Carolina for 34 years with integrity and distinction. Though we almost never agreed on policy, David is an honest broker who I worked with many times to advance the interests of our state and nation. I particularly appreciate David’s commitment to our men and women in uniform. He never turned me down when I asked for his help on behalf of our servicemembers at Fort Bragg. Renee and I wish David and Lisa all the best as they look to begin the next chapter of their lives.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R) also released a statement: