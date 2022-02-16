Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women Finalists
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County
Video
Use of rape-kit DNA to probe other crimes shocks prosecutors
Rep. Hudson talks Russia-Ukraine crisis
Video
Man who forced flight to make emergency landing at RDU due in court
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to give update on mask guidance as school districts change policies
Top Stories
More Raleigh city staff had COVID-19 in January than at any point in the pandemic
Top Stories
Fact check: Is your wallet fatter now than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic?
COVID burnout rate for NC nurses ‘alarmingly high,’ new report says
Video
COVID-19 in NC: Fewer than 3,000 hospitalizations, but most new cases this week
Florida woman accused of using COVID-19 program loan to hire hitman
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Sea Level expected to rise up to 12 inches by 2050, new report says
Top Stories
US could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years
When were the hottest and coldest Valentine’s Days in the Triangle?
Video
Friday cold front bring rain, storms, possible severe weather
Video
Light snow possible as winter returns to central NC Sunday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County
Video
Top Stories
Months later, used car prices still skyrocketing
Video
Top Stories
Judge blocks release of Saget autopsy
Video
Harnett County teen shot in head by brother during drive-by Tuesday dies, officials confirm
Video
Chris Cuomo faced allegation before CNN departure: report
Video
NASCAR drivers prepare for sold-out Daytona 500
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Ex-Angels employee accused in Skaggs case doesn’t testify
Top Stories
Woods back on the PGA Tour but only as a tournament host
NFL hires former Attorney General Lynch in Flores lawsuit
Lockout gets real: MLB’s spring showcase goes silent
Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Rep. Hudson talks Russia-Ukraine crisis
News
by:
Russ Bowen
Posted:
Feb 16, 2022 / 05:36 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 16, 2022 / 05:37 PM EST
Trending Stories
‘Pink Lady Bandit’ who robbed 2 NC banks ordered to pay back money
Video
Virginia man arrested after young victim tells school counselor about inappropriate touching
Search ends for victims of Carteret County plane crash after all remains recovered
Video
2 NC men sentenced for collecting millions in COVID-19 relief funds fraudulently
Are out-of-towners to blame for the Triangle’s skyrocketing real estate prices?
Video
U.S. 70 in Durham closes nightly for bridge demolition
Teen boy involved in Harnett County drive-by shot in the head by person in same car: officials
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories