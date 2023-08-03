GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A congresswoman from North Carolina was involved in a car crash on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Representative Kathy Manning confirmed she was involved in a crash, which canceled Manning’s scheduled appearance at a gun violence prevention roundtable in High Point.

Her office released a statement:

“Rep. Manning and a member of her staff were in a car accident this morning in Greensboro, North Carolina on the way to a district event. They sustained non life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital, and have been discharged. Many thanks to the first responders and the Cone Health team for their timely response and assistance.” Office of Kathy Manning

Rep. Manning and the staffer are both recovering at home.

Crash involving Rep. Kathy Manning shuts down on U.S. 29 at River Road. (WGHP)

Crash involving Rep. Kathy Manning shuts down on U.S. 29 at River Road. (WGHP)

Crash involving Rep. Kathy Manning shuts down on U.S. 29 at River Road. (WGHP)

Around 10:15 a.m., troopers arrived at the scene of a crash with a reported injury on US 29 at River Road in Guilford County.

Investigators say a vehicle was going north on US 29, Manning was a passenger in a second vehicle was going south on US 29 and a third vehicle was stopped at a red light on River Road at the intersection of US 29.

The driver of the first vehicle did not yield the right of way while making a left turn onto River Road and went into the path of the second vehicle, troopers say. The first vehicle then kept going and hit the third vehicle.

Manning and the driver of the vehicle she was in were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 34-year-old Graham man, was charged with failure to yield the right of way.