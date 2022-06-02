WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Congressman David Price (NC-04), Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and other government officials will meet in Wake Forest Thursday to announce a historic $58 million federal investment in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor.

Price and Cooper will be joined by Amit Bose, U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration, and Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator.

The $58 million funding is awarded through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant program. The funding will lead to economic development, job growth and improve transportation equity by serving underdeveloped communities along the R2R Corridor.

The funding will reduce passenger rail travel times by over an hour between Raleigh and Richmond, offering a more efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to travel than vehicular use on interstates I-85 and I-95.