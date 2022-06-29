RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross and other North Carolina Democrats are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

They spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning and CBS 17 asked Ross if anything is in the works to fight the decision.

She said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working on protecting abortion providers, protecting contraception, and the right to cross state lines.

Despite those efforts, Ross is urging abortion rights supporters to get out and vote on both the state and federal levels.

Ross said Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power allows abortion to stay legal in North Carolina but a Republican supermajority next year would change that.

“We have a legislature that would go back not just 50 years but maybe 200 to take away women’s rights,” Ross said.

One of the suggestions made by many people and several Congressmembers is for President Joe Biden to add justices to the Supreme Court.

CBS 17 asked Ross if she would support that.

“That is a completely different issue for a completely different day. I support a women’s right to reproductive health care,” Ross said.

The North Carolina Republican Party released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned, applauding the decision and calling it unconstitutional and flawed.

CBS 17 reached out for further comment Wednesday but as of writing, we haven’t heard back.