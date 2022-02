RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolinians are not immune to the inflation rate we have not seen in decades.

As costs of everyday items continue to rise – so does the price of housing.

Many middle-income earners in central North Carolina are finding themselves left out of owning their own home.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-02) sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to talk about her plans to fix these issues and what she believes both parties can do to combat what’s causing economic hardship.