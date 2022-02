RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-02) sat down with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen to discuss her thoughts on the Supreme Court and abortion rights.

Ross weighs in on the effect an upcoming Supreme Court decision could have on a woman’s right to choose.

If the court upholds a Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy – it would largely undo Roe v. Wade.