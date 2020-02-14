CARY, NC (WNCN) – A neighborhood street is no longer driving a man crazy in Cary.
This is because Duke Energy repaired a hole and removed cones left behind after a water main break in late 2019. The street is Arlington Ridge at Olympic Driver off southwest Cary Parkway.
Allan Brunner reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers and something done.
CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to the Town of Cary, who quickly requested Duke Energy get the work done as soon as possible.
Brunner said crews finished work Thursday. A new picture shows the hole resurfaced and cones removed!
Repairs completed after a water main break leaves a hole in a Cary road
