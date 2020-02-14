Repairs set for NC coastal pier after Hurricane Dorian damage

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Access to a public dock in Atlantic Beach is closed while crews repair damage from Hurricane Dorian.

Crews are making repairs to the Pelican Drive Pedestrian Fishing Pier. The dock is normally used for fishing and loading and off-loading kayaks.

But the hurricane knocked the pier out of service last September. After the storm, county inspectors found parts of the structure that needed to be replaced.

“As you can kind of see out at the end of the pier, all of that decking was pretty much removed during Hurricane​ Dorian. It was totally unusable so we had to put the keep out a sign for safety,” said Morgan Kerns, director of recreation, communications, special events for the town of Atlantic Beach.

Crews will install stainless steel hardware on the pier to make it last longer. Kerns said keeping the dock closed right now isn’t an inconvenience.

“Luckily with the size of Atlantic Beach we do have enough beach accesses, sound-side accesses, but it’s not a major burden. But we will be excited to have this open. It is a beautiful location. It has its own parking which is a huge advantage. It’s kind of a hidden gem. I don’t think many people are aware that the Pelican Pier is available,” said Kerns.

Funds for the repairs are coming from the town’s budget. Work will take about 30 days to complete.

