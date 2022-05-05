MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “major road rehabilitation project” at RDU International Airport could affect traffic for most of the rest of the year.

RDU said work will begin May 9 on International Drive from the intersection of John Brantley Blvd. to Commerce Drive.

“The project will be phased to minimize the impact on airport guests, employees and business partners by alternating closures of traffic lanes and driveways,” RDU said.

The project will replace old asphalt and include “full-depth reconstruction.”

RDU said some of the work will be done in the evening and overnight hours to limit impact.

Work is expected to run through November.