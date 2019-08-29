Report: Alex Trebek finishes chemotherapy treatments, gets back to work on Jeopardy

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Alex Trebek has finished chemotherapy treatments and is back to working on Jeopardy!, CNN reports.

Months ago, 79-year-old Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to CNN, a spokesperson told them the production of the show’s 36th season has begun.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now