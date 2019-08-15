Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife involved in Tennessee plane crash

4:10 p.m. UPDATE:
Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.
They were not injured in the crash, according to Carrier.
ORIGINAL STORY:
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport.
Airport Manager Dan Cogan says a private plane has run off the end of the runway and caught fire. He says all passengers are out of the plane.
Highway 91 at Industrial Drive is closed according to Carter County dispatch.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.
