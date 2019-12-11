Report: NC falls short offering every child ‘sound basic education’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A new report finds that North Carolina has made little progress complying with a 22-year-old state Supreme Court decision declaring every child should have the opportunity for a “sound basic education.”

A trial court judge last year ordered an outside consultant, WestEd, to generate the report, which also suggests compliance could cost billions of dollars covering several years.

The 300-page report focuses on eight areas for improvement, including a revision of the state’s school funding model and directives to provide “qualified and well-prepared” staff and principals in every school.

The report also recommends a special panel be created to monitor compliance going forward.

“The state has been falling woefully short on that. And, clearly, this report done by a nonpartisan group has come out and absolutely said that,” said Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who’s running for the Republican nomination for governor in 2020, stopped by two elementary schools in Wake County Wednesday as the students demonstrated computer coding skills they’d learned.

In an interview with CBS 17, he criticized some of the report’s conclusions, questioning the proposed spending increase.

“It’s not a holistic approach in just saying throw $8 billion at education because we know there are states around this country that spend a lot more than us and their outcomes are a lot less than ours,” he said. “It’s a mixed bag, right? And, you have to dive into the heart of what the real problem is. And, throwing money at things is not always the answer.”

In June, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed the budget passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, in part because he believed it didn’t invest enough in schools and in pay for teachers.

Since then, state lawmakers have not resolved the impasse.

After taking office, Cooper formed the Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education, which has studied and recommended ways to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Following the report’s release, Cooper said in a statement, “Your zip-code shouldn’t determine your future, and this groundbreaking report shows that we need to make significant investments in our public schools, strengthen our teacher and principal pipelines, and greatly expand early childhood learning opportunities for our most at-risk students. It’s time for a specific plan to get the job done, and I look forward to continuing to work with the State Board of Education and the plaintiffs in the case on developing that plan.”

Pat Ryan, spokesman for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger, wrote the following in an email to CBS17:

“Money doesn’t buy outcomes. New York spends more per student than any state in the country – two-and-a-half times as much as North Carolina – and their scores are still lower than North Carolina’s. Of course, properly funding the education system is a critical priority for both parties, and always has been. The WestEd report suggests increasing K-12 education spending by a total of $6.8 billion over the next eight years. The Republican-led General Assembly has increased K-12 education spending by a total of nearly $10 billion over the previous eight years. If Governor Cooper had not vetoed the budget, then we’d be continuing that positive trajectory again this year. Per pupil expenditures is currently $10,500 per student, and this year’s budget spends more than $10 billion on K-12 education. North Carolina already spends a higher share of its revenue on schools than 33 other states and we provide more funding to poor school districts than to wealthy ones.”

You can find the full report here.

