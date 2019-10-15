Northern Durham High School weapons call, evacuation prompted by JROTC drills

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – UPDATE:

Chip Sudderth, Durham Public Schools says a weapons call at Northern High School in Durham was due to a plastic replica gun spotted with a JROTC cadet.

Security footage revealed the JROTC cadet handling the weapon before drill practice, Sudderth says.

An unconfirmed report of a person with a gun Tuesday afternoon forced administrators to order students and staff to shelter in place at Northern High School in Durham.

Durham police were still on the scene two hours later and had searched for a person with a weapon, officials said.

The unconfirmed report came in around 5 p.m.

As of 6:30 p.m., no threat had been found but the lockdown remained in place, a school official said. A large group of parents had gathered outside and lined a street just across from the school.

By 6:50 p.m., the school had been completely evacuated and students were being reunited with their parents.

A volleyball match was in progress when the initial report of a gun was made.

No threat was found during the search by law enforcement, a school official said.

Northern Durham High School is located at 117 Tom Wilkinson Road.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: