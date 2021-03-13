Reporting issue leads to lower COVID-19 case count Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to NCDHHS, technical issues with the reporting system resulted in undercounts in cases and tests Saturday.

As a result, the numbers on Monday will be higher than normal.

Because of the issue, only 892 new cases were reported Saturday.

The percent positive is up to 5.4 percent based on testing from Thursday.

Hospitalizations continue to fall with nine fewer than Friday. Currently, 1,028 people are in hospitals.

There were 28 deaths reported, the fewest since November 17. The total number of deaths across the state is now up to 11,691.