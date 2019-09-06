1  of  19
Republican US senator: Washington and Moscow should engage

MOSCOW (AP) — An American senator visiting Russia says he believes Moscow and Washington should maintain a dialogue regardless of who becomes U.S. president in the 2020 election.

Mike Lee, a member of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, met Friday with Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign relations committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

The Utah senator told journalists after the meeting in Moscow that both countries are “at their best when they’re fully engaged with each other” over their mutual interests.

He added: “I believe President Trump is going to be elected and I think he should be, but, regardless, our interests will remain strong.”

