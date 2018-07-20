Republicans pick Charlotte to host 2020 convention

Charlotte will be the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Committee took a formal vote in Austin, Texas Friday morning and announced the decision a short time later.

The Site Selection Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to recommend the convention be held in Charlotte. The vote, which took place behind closed doors Wednesday morning, was the first of two votes needed to lock the Queen City into hosting the event.

The recommendation came days after the Charlotte City Council narrowly voted to host the convention if it was awarded to the city.

Five members of the council, all Democrats, opposed the event. Six members of the council voted in favor, including four Democrats.

There was also an open forum at the meeting to discuss the hosting the convention. Officials said 132 speakers signed up to speak. Each speaker was granted one minute to speak.

Sen. Thom Tills (R-NC) released a statement following the announcement: