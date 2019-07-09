2 pulled from collapsed trench on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two workers were pulled from a collapsed trench Tuesday morning at a construction site on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, officials said.

Columbia Street was down to one lane in front of Mitchell Hall as emergency responders rescued the workers.

Columbia Street has since fulled reopened.

Mitchell Hall sits just south of Columbia Street’s intersection with South Road in the area of Kenan Memorial Stadium on campus.

Chapel Hill Fire announced the collapse at 10:30 a.m.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

