DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say one person was displaced after fire destroyed a home in the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home around 4:30 a.m. to find fire showing in the front of the home.

The fire was under control in about 5 minutes but caused extensive damage to the living room area with smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.