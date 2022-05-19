RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of business owners and people living in the Glenwood South area had the chance to share their concerns with Raleigh police and city officials in a community meeting Wednesday night and ask questions.

The meeting was sponsored by the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative.

President Larry Miller said it’s a chance for residents to learn what the Raleigh Police Department is doing to keep the area safe.

Everything from guns to scooters laying on the sidewalk was addressed.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said she wants to keep the social district vibrant, but also avoid a “catastrophe.”

“Most importantly for me is the violence, we have seen an increase in individuals who have weapons on them in this corridor that concerns me greatly,” Patterson said.

Numbers CBS 17 received from Raleigh police show an uptick in crime in the Glenwood South area since before the pandemic.

There were 77 assaults so far this year, up from 66 during the same time frame in 2019.

The 89 gun seizures are more than five times as many as the same time in 2019 when there were 16 gun seizures.

The number of shootings stayed the same at one.

“I don’t think that this area is any less safe than what it used to be, even though we have seen some instances of increased crime, but I think it’s because now we have more of a presence,” Patterson said.

Raleigh police has increased enforcement over the past few months, with a special assignment unit of eight officers on Glenwood South Friday and Saturday night.

RPD said officers also patrol side streets.

Doug and Jill Brown said they don’t have great safety concerns.

One of their main frustrations is being woken up by motorcycles and loud cars into the night and early morning.

A concern expressed by several people at the meeting.

RPD said the challenge with catching loud cars and bikers is they’ve likely already left the area where the 911 calls are made.

“This is a neighborhood, not just a social district, but also a neighborhood where people live and we have to remember that,” Brown said.

Patterson was asked about the potential for more officers patrolling Glenwood, she said she does not have the resources to devote more officers to that area.