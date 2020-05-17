1  of  2
Restaurant uses blow-up dolls to make dining area appear full, ensure social distancing

by: Kevin Accettulla

TAYLORS, S.C. (WBTW) — One South Carolina restaurant has a unique way to ensure its customers are social distancing.

Open Hearth in Taylors also wanted their restaurant to look as full as possible, so the owners ordered 10 blow-up dolls and dressed them like patrons, complete with wigs.

The owners said they’re also using disposable menus and making sure employees wear masks.

