LATEST: Dems blame ‘quality checks’ on late Iowa results

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO/WHO) — Monday marks the first official day of the 2020 election as the first voters in nation caucus in Iowa.

WHO-TV in Des Moines will have non-stop coverage anchored by Erin Kiernan and Dan Winters, with political director Dave Price. Coverage continues until after the winners have been announced.

Dems blame ‘quality checks’ on late Iowa results

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 9:50 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party says it is experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the nation caucuses because of unspecified “quality checks.”

Communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday night that the delay is also the result of the party reporting three sets of data for the first time.

McClure says the party has data so far from “around 25%” of the state’s 1,765 precincts and “and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

The Iowa Democratic Party had decided to report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates had been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.

Caucusgoer weighs Bernie and Amy, votes for Pete

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 09:33 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The minutes kept ticking by, and Bryan Pollpeter just couldn’t decide.

In the first round Pollpeter was undecided, and as the deadline neared in the second and final round, he stood near the doors at the Hoover High School gym in north Des Moines and looked a bit desperate.

“I like them all, but I’m kind of swinging between Amy and Bernie,” he said, referring to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who run the political spectrum from moderate to democratic socialist.

Pollpeter, a worker at the Des Moines Water Works, acknowledges they have different views, but he found both engaging.

Ultimately, though, he was persuaded to join with Pete Buttigieg. “I was standing over by the Amy people, but no one talked to me,” he said. “A Pete woman came over so I said, well, OK, I’ll go with Pete.”

He added, “I just want to beat Trump.”

Election results begin to come in

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 09:00 PM CST

IOWA (WHO) — There is a new process for caucusing this year.

Results from DM059: Sanders 142, Warren 119, Buttigieg 107, Klobuchar 54, Biden 44, Yang 38. Needed 77 to be viable. Realigning now @WHOhd #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/j3fOzYaWac — Megan Reuther (@MeganReuther) February 4, 2020

First numbers from precinct 39:



Biden 50

Yang 31

Klobuchar 62

Sanders 178

Buttigieg 103

Gabbard 2

Steyer 13

Warren 164

Undecided 4



There 607 people here so each candidate need 91 people to be viable.

Viable 1st round: Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg & Elizabeth Warren#IACaucus — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) February 4, 2020

.@WHOhd reporting big night so far for Pete Buttigieg in #IowaCaucuses. Tough showing early for Joe Biden. #Iowa — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 4, 2020

Long lines, some delays as voters arrive at Iowa caucuses

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 08:40 PM CST

Local residents wait to enter an Iowa Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lines of people snaked out the door and down the block waiting to enter an Iowa caucus site Monday, among the early signs of strong turnout as Democrats begin choosing a nominee to take on President Donald Trump.

Organizers of a precinct site in downtown Iowa City said the start of the caucus had to be delayed by more than an hour, as hundreds of people were still waiting to check in or register to vote. Inside the Englert Theatre near the University of Iowa, 500 first-floor seats were mostly full and organizers were opening an additional 200 seats in the balcony.

In Polk County, Iowa’s largest county and home to the capital city, Des Moines, Democratic county party chairman Sean Bagniewski said the party had printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms but some precincts were running out.

“We’re making copies and deliveries to get them covered, but this caucus is gonna be the big one,” Bagniewski tweeted.

It’s too soon to tell what final turnout numbers will be, though some party officials and campaigns were expecting far more people to participate than four years ago, due to Democrats’ enthusiasm to replace Trump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

About 170,000 turned out in 2016. The high-water mark for the contest was the 2008 Iowa Democratic caucuses, when nearly 240,000 participated and Barack Obama defeated Hillary Clinton and Martin O’Malley.

Caucusgoers reported packed rooms in other locations. More than 500 people crowded into a room at the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in Iowa City to caucus, with many sitting on the floor. Around 400 people were at a high school cafeteria in Des Moines. In Davenport, 130 gathered at a middle school gymnasium.

In Iowa City, cheers erupted in the packed theater after precinct organizer Lois Cox announced that the last people in line had finally made it inside the building. “We’ll start momentarily!” she said.

Caucus goers seated in the section for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hold up their first votes as they are counted at the Knapp Center on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A look inside from Nexstar reporters across Iowa

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 08:19 PM CST

Getting numbers from folks caucusing at Precinct 45, the Des Moines Playhouse, which pulls from Drake Neighborhood.

Final numbers

46 for Pete (1 delegate)

85 for Bernie (2 delegates)

103 for Warren (3 delegates)

4 people chose not to realign #IowaCaucuses #iowavotes2020 @WHOhd — Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) February 4, 2020

The night here belongs to Amy Klobuchar- from Precinct 4 voting at the Larchwood, IA gym, she is receiving 3 delegates for the Lyon County Democratic Convention. From Precinct 5, Klobuchar is receiving 1 for that convention, while Sanders also gets 1 — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) February 4, 2020

Also from Precinct 4 voting at the Larchwood gym, Biden is receiving 1 delegate, Buttigieg 1, and Warren 2. This all, of course, represents a small slice of Iowa — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) February 4, 2020

We’ve got 540 eligible caucusers here. That means a candidate needs 81 people in their corner to be viable.



The @JoeBiden group hasn’t even reached half of that. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/0p0ZmY60Kt — Jordan Muck (@J_muck) February 4, 2020

This caucus site at @DesMoinesUniv is packed. 700 seats were put out and most are full #IACaucus @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/V7jb46WCEK — Megan Reuther (@MeganReuther) February 4, 2020

Democrat caucus goers making their pitches for their preferred candidates at Davenport West HS. The initial numbers are Bernie leading with 38, Biden with 32, and Buttigieg with 30. People will now head to their second choice candidate pic.twitter.com/RgkrVcDxL5 — Eric Zizich (@Eric_Zizich) February 4, 2020

Warren makes appearance at Iowa caucus site

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 08:03 PM CST

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waits to be announced into a gymnasium to speak at a caucus at Roosevelt Hight School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is visiting a caucus site in Des Moines as voting gets underway in the nation’s leadoff voting state.

The Massachusetts senator addressed hundreds of caucusgoers Monday night at a high school gymnasium. She sought to promote a message of unity, saying, “I’m someone who treats all of our Democrats with respect.”

She says the party should nominate a candidate whose campaign organization is as strong nationally as hers is in leadoff Iowa. She added: “I’ve got a great national organization.”

Many of her supporters wore green, the signature color of the Massachusetts senator’s campaign. They chanted, “Warren! Warren!” People caucusing for other candidates also applauded, but a large group of supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders responded, “Bernie beats Trump!”

Party says app mishap won’t hinder Iowa caucuses

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 07:58 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democratic Party officials say an early issue with a mobile app designed to report results will not hinder the Iowa caucus process.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said Monday that there were some reports from precinct officials that they couldn’t log into the app during the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

He said a team of troubleshooters is working to address any technical issues.

He added that the party has alternate ways for precincts to send in results, including a hotline.

“We’ve had an app before, but we’ve also had a hotline before, and folks have had the option to do that, and so we expect that we’ll be able to report the results in a timely manner this evening,” he said.

The app was designed to allow for the quick filing of results, and the issue appears to be the result of different PINs used for early testing and caucus night logins.

High turnout delays caucus at big Iowa precinct

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 07:55 PM CST

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Organizers at a large precinct in downtown Iowa City say the caucus may be delayed by an hour or longer as hundreds of people wait to register to vote or check in.

By 7:25 p.m., the 500 seats on the first floor of the Englert Theatre was mostly full and organizers opened up the balcony for more than 200 extra seats. Supporters of several campaigns sat in rows.

Many others who were in line by 7 p.m. were still outside waiting to check in, the lines snaking a block in both directions. The precinct is dominated by the University of Iowa campus and campaigns are vying for nine delegates here.

Iowa kicks off voting in the nation for the presidential race. It is the first contest to measure support for the Democratic candidates.

Voters are gathered at more than 1,700 sites throughout Iowa to declare support for their preferred candidate. They then will participate in “alignment,” which allows supporters of eliminated candidates to choose again.

Inside a satellite caucus site in Washington, DC

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 07:45 PM CST

WASHINGTON (KELO/Nexstar) — Nexstar DC Reporter Raquel Martin is at a caucus location in the nation’s capital.

HAPPENING NOW: doors are officially open for Iowa caucus site in DC. Organizers are expecting roughly 100 ppl to show up. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/yrQaOo8FTH — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) February 4, 2020

At the DC Iowa Caucus location the press is being told to leave the room, caucus is about to begin. Caucus goers have been instructed not to tweet, take pics etc, “phones must be in pockets.” pic.twitter.com/NjREXvevaC — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) February 4, 2020

Before being asked to leave, this Iowa couple told me they drove 5 hours from their North Carolina vacay home to caucus.



They say this election is too important not to participate.



They’re rooting for @ewarren but tell me anyone is better than @realDonaldTrump.#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/dIPm0xAqlt — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) February 4, 2020

It’s safe to say the caucusing has officially started inside.. pic.twitter.com/0WkaPl9bIw — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) February 4, 2020

Trump wins 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 07:30 PM CST

IOWA (AP) — President Donald Trump is the winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, a largely symbolic vote as he was facing no significant opposition.

Still, Trump’s campaign was using Monday’s contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state.

It’s unusual for Iowa to even be holding a GOP contest with an incumbent in the White House. The Iowa Republican caucuses were canceled in 1992 and 2004. But GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman said state officials were determined to keep the caucuses in place this year to maintain the state’s status as the first in the nation to cast its ballots.

The Iowa caucuses begins

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 07:20 PM CST

IOWA (AP) — Iowa offers just a tiny percentage of the delegates needed to win the nomination but plays an outsize role in culling primary fields. A poor showing in Iowa could cause a front-runner’s fundraising to slow and support in later states to dwindle, while a strong result can give a candidate much needed momentum.

The past several Democrats who won the Iowa caucuses went on to clinch the party’s nomination.

“If anybody tells you they know who’s going to win, either they’ve got a whisper from God or they’re loony because nobody knows.” Deidre DeJear, who announced her support for Warren on Monday and was the first black woman to win a statewide primary in Iowa

New party rules may give more than one candidate an opportunity to claim victory, even if they aren’t the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results at the end of the night: tallies of the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, their “final alignment” and the total number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives. There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will declare a winner based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins, which has been the traditional standard.

Nation’s 1st presidential caucuses begin in Iowa

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 07:00 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses have officially begun in Iowa.

At 7 p.m. Central time on Monday, voters gathered at more than 1,700 sites throughout Iowa began declaring support for their preferred candidate. They then will participate in “alignment,” which allows supporters of eliminated candidates to choose again.

For the first time this year, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates has been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.

Polls suggest Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders may have a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates — Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — could score victory in the unpredictable caucus system.

AP VoteCast: Health care, climate are top issues in Iowa

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 06:57 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Democrats came to the state’s caucuses Monday with key issues dominating their thoughts:

Health care, climate change and a fierce motivation to unseat President Donald Trump. AP Photo/John Locher, File

More than the economy, immigration or foreign policy, Democrats in the nation’s opening round of presidential primaries were mostly focused on access to medical treatment and the health of a planet being rapidly warmed by the burning of fossil fuels and other human activities.









AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 2,700 voters who said they planned to take part in Monday’s Democratic caucuses in Iowa, conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Longtime political watchers will recognize Mike Mahaffey and Jerry Crawford, now with @idaveprice and our live Iowa Caucus coverage @WHOhd pic.twitter.com/OMKmBvcO0i — WHO-HD Ch. 13 News (@WHOhd) February 4, 2020

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 06:10 PM CST

Courtesy: WHO-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Big crowds and plenty of debate could make for a long evening as Iowans sort out who to support at the caucuses. For two Iowans, picking the political party was harder than picking a candidate.

Meet Lisa Fleishman and Frank Moran. Fleishman was raised Republican. Moran was raised a Democrat. As they grew up, they outgrew the family political preference.

“I didn’t leave the Republican Party, but they sure left me,” said Fleishman. “This is not the party of Bob Ray. Definitely not the party of Lincoln. I don’t know what’s happened to them, but they’re unrecognizable to me.”

“I don’t recognize that party. I can’t feel angry at them because I don’t recognize them. It’s so far left. I’ve never seen anything like that and I never thought you would,” said Moran.

In a time of a strong partisan divide, these two swapped sides.

“When I changed my party affiliation, it was about doing the right thing, it was about my values, it was about who I am as a person,” said Fleishman.

For Fleishman, the switch came during President Barack Obama’s first term.

“The very ‘us versus them’ type of mentality and I thought … people who think differently than you aren’t your enemy,” said Fleishman.

That was a hard sell to her Republican friends and family.

“They thought I was making a huge mistake and that I had gone over to the ‘other side,’” said Fleishman.

The ‘other side’ didn’t match Moran’s values.

“You’re hearing free health care for all. Nothing is free. Somebody is going to pay for it,” said Moran.

He saw Democrats as the party of handouts, rather than hard work.

“My dad died when I was young and my mom went out and worked for us. You just go out and do it. You just do it. Nobody hands you anything,” said Moran.

Like Fleishman, Moran also coped with the backlash from his newfound support of the Republican Party.

“I’ve had my cars vandalized, I’ve had my life threatened, all because I’m a Donald Trump supporter,” said Moran.

Despite the resistance, both say their values are what convinced them to change parties.

“Our values are not the kinds of things that shift back and forth and back and forth, but who we vote for might,” said Arthur Sanders, a Drake University political science professor. Sanders says that makes Moran and Fleishman unique.

“You get practically no ticket splitters these days. If you vote Democrat, you vote Democrat all the way down the line. If you vote Republican, you vote Republican all the way down the line,” said Sanders.

In 2008, active voters were split pretty evenly into thirds. About 30 percent were Republicans, 35 percent Democrats and 35 percent independents. There were only slight differences by 2016.

As of this month, both parties have lost active voters, with a growing number of Iowans registering as independents.

“Independents are sometimes willing to go back and forth, but they are a pretty small group. Still in a very tight election, that can make a difference,” said Sanders.

Fleishman and Moran hope to be that difference. Fleishman is working to help Pete Buttigieg win the Democratic nomination, and Moran will be voting for Trump this November. Though they are on opposite sides, both have the same goal.

“We have got to come together. How that’s going to be, I don’t know,” said Moran.

“There is an opportunity for us to come together as a country. We’re all on the same team. We’re all Iowans. We’re all Americans. We better start acting like it,” said Fleishman.



AP VoteCast: Iowa Democratic voters seek fundamental change

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 06:05 PM CST

IOWA (AP) — As voters in Iowa decided on a candidate to support, AP VoteCast measured whether change in Washington or a return to the way things were was more important.

Protesters break into a Caucus at Drake as it winds down make the case for unions for fast food workers an $15 @WHOhd @WHOWeather #iowacaucus2020 pic.twitter.com/Bm0NWFDjHa — Roger Riley (@rogerriley) February 3, 2020

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 05:50 PM CST

PARIS, France (WHO) — Caucus night has come and gone already in the City of Lights.

More than a dozen Iowans gathered on Monday evening in Paris, France to take part in one of the first-ever international Iowa caucuses.

Ankeny-native and University of Iowa student Emily Hagedorn joined Dan Winters and Erin Kiernan via Facetime from Paris to talk about the historic gathering.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 05:45 PM CST

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA/WHO) — Hours before voters headed to the caucuses in Iowa, voters living outside of the state were already gathering to pick their candidate.

Satellite voting was held for the first time ever around the world.

Evan Dononvan with WFLA joined Iowa snowbirds as they made history in the warmth of the Florida sun today.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 05:25 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — When it comes to picking the next president, no one does it like Iowa Democrats.

The process is unlike any other, with neighbors coming together to win one another over to their candidate of choice.

Jessica Vanden Berg with Maverick Strategies sat down with Erin Kiernan for a primer on what to expect when Iowa Democrats show up to their caucus sites.

The road to November 2020, when President Trump is set to compete against a to-be-determined Democratic challenger, begins today with the Iowa caucuses at places like this one in Larchwood in Lyon County, the state's northwestern-most county pic.twitter.com/kxhk642PMj — Dan Santella (@KELODanS) February 3, 2020

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:41 PM CST

OTTUMWA, Iowa (WHO) — It didn’t take long for caucus-goers in Ottumwa to choose a candidate on Monday afternoon at the state’s first satellite caucus location.

The satellite caucus kicked off at noon at the UFCW Local 230 union hall. It was open to the public, but a pre-registration was required in order to participate, meaning some were turned away at the door.

“I felt very badly about that. Hopefully, going forward we will have a more sophisticated process set up where we can do the same thing we do in the regular precinct caucuses and register people as walk ins,” said Frank Flanders, the satellite chairperson at UFCW Local 230.

Thirty-one voters pre-registered, and 15 showed up to caucus. Fourteen of them caucused for Senator Bernie Sanders in the first alignment. One person caucused for Senator Elizabeth Warren. Warren’s supporter, who was also an organizer for the campaign, did not want to realign to Sanders.

Sanders was awarded four delegates toward Ottumwa’s congressional district.

The group largely consisted of second shift workers from the local JBS Pork Plant, who would not have been able to caucus otherwise.

“There’s also all kinds of retail workers, service workers, a number of other employers have people on staff at seven o’clock. And so we wanted to make sure that they had somewhere they can go to participate in the caucus,” said Zach Simonson, chairperson for Wapello County Democrats.

According to Flanders, the group was a majority of first-time caucus-goers.

In Iowa, complex caucus now even more intricate

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:22 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Iowa caucuses, a staple of the early election season in a U.S. presidential election year, are never simple. And they’re going to seem even more intricate this year — especially if you’re on the outside looking in.

Three sets of results will be reported. And there is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

On Monday, voters who gather at more than 1,700 caucus sites begin their night by declaring support for their preferred presidential candidate. Only the candidates with the most support survive that round. After feverish lobbying, supporters of eliminated candidates can make a second choice.

This year, there’s a new wrinkle that could make the caucuses even more chaotic. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results — the Democratic National Committee’s attempt, it says, to make the process more transparent in an era of reduced trust.

In the past, the Midwestern state’s Democrats reported only one set of results: the number of state convention delegates won by each candidate in the end. Democrats choose their party’s eventual White House nominee based on national convention delegates, and state delegates are used to determine those totals in Iowa.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s going on and what it means, and what you can expect if you’re watching the process.

Q: WHAT RESULTS WILL DEMOCRATS RELEASE OUT OF THE CAUCUS?

A: There will be three sets of results:

—tallies of the “first alignment” of caucus-goers;

—the caucus-goers’ “final alignment”;

—the total number of something called “state delegate equivalents” that each candidate receives.

The first and final alignment results aren’t new, but this is the first time the party has made them public.

Q: WHAT DO THOSE CATEGORIES MEAN, AND HOW WILL RESULTS BE DETERMINED?

A: Caucuses are different from primary elections. In a primary, voters go to the polls, cast ballots and leave. At a caucus, voters gather at local precincts and declare support for their chosen candidate. Then, some have an opportunity to switch sides.

Here, in four steps, is how it will unfold in Iowa.

1. THE FIRST ALIGNMENT. Voters arriving at their caucus site will fill out a card that lists their first choice, and those results will be tabulated and will determine the results of the “first alignment.”

2. SWITCHING IF NECESSARY. Caucus-goers whose first-choice candidate fails to get at least 15% of the vote can switch their support to a different candidate. The threshold can be higher at some precincts. If these voters don’t choose another candidate, their vote won’t count in the final alignment.

3. THE FINAL ALIGNMENT. The results of this stage will be tabulated to determine the caucuses’ “final alignment.” Only candidates who receive at least 15% of the vote at that precinct — the so-called viable candidates — will be counted in the final alignment. Non-viable candidates get zero votes in the final alignment.

4. CALCULATING DELEGATES. The final alignment votes are then used to calculate the number of state convention delegates — or “state delegate equivalents” — awarded to each candidate. Iowa will award 41 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, based on the results of the party caucuses.

Q: WHO WILL THE AP DECLARE THE WINNER OF THE IOWA CAUCUSES?

A: The AP will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives.

That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates. The other results will provide valuable insights into the process and the strength of the various candidates, but the state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee. So that’s the number to watch.

However, the AP will report all three results as they emerge.

Q: WHY ARE DEMOCRATS MAKING THIS CHANGE?

A: The new rules were mandated by the Democratic National Committee as part of a package of changes sought by Bernie Sanders following his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries. The changes were designed to make the caucus system more transparent and to make sure that even the lowest-performing candidates get public credit for all the votes they receive.

Sanders finishes 1st in Iowa caucus in Scotland

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:16 PM CST

A placard reading « Iowa Caucus this way » hangs on a door, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Paris is one of just three satellite caucus locations outside the U.S., and drew the biggest number of expat Iowans. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Glasgow, Scotland (AP) — Some of the earliest results of the Iowa caucuses are coming in from thousands of miles away.

In Glasgow, Scotland, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the most support in a small, satellite caucus for Iowans living abroad.

Sanders received support from nine of the 19 caucusgoers who attended. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended up with six supporters, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had three.

The other candidates were not viable. Former Vice President Joe Biden received no votes. The results can hardly be considered meaningful — some 200,000 people are expected to caucus Monday night.

This is first time Iowa Democrats have held caucuses outside Iowa. The remote sites are intended to make the caucuses more inclusive to Iowans living out of state or abroad.

Democrats Make Major Changes This Caucus Cycle That Could Affect Results

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:01 PM CST

DES MOINES (WHO) — For the Democrats, there is a change this year to the caucus process. There will now be three counts being taken. The results of the first round, the results from realignment which allocates delegates and this year precincts will also be releasing the raw total of votes at the end of the night.

With three different votes being taken into account, many are saying it will be easy for candidates to use the results that best suit them.

Sunday on The Insiders, Jerry Crawford said it will be up to the media to tell the whole story. Michael Morain, Communications Manager in the Department of Iowa affairs, said the media has always played a bigger role in the caucuses than people think.

“The biggest take away from the caucuses are not about the technical math about who wins the exact numbers but it’s really about the media narrative that comes out on the night of the caucuses or the next day,” Morain said.

The general consensus is that the clear winners will come from the realignment round where delegates will be chosen.

For Iowans, this means if their first pick is viable, they won’t be able to realign. If caucus-goers have to realign they will only have 15 minutes to do so.

Democrats are urging caucus-goers to come in knowing their second choice.