Retired doctor, 67, gives birth after ‘getting pregnant naturally’

(CNN Newsource) – A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China.

She may very well be the country’s oldest new mother.

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that Tian fell pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.

The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.

