Retired doctor, 67, gives birth after ‘getting pregnant naturally’

(CNN Newsource) – A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China.
She may very well be the country’s oldest new mother.
The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that Tian fell pregnant naturally after using her medical knowledge to self-administer traditional Chinese fertility treatments.
The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.
- Heroin found in child’s trick-or-treat bag
- 19 show horses die in barn fire
- Nationwide apple recall for listeria concerns
- Tuesday is National Cat Day!
- Woman severed convicted SC sex offender’s penis as he sexually assaulted her, authorities say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now