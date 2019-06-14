Retired Marine credits Valor Games for helping him heal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Improvise, adapt and overcome” is the unofficial motto of the Marines and it’s something Scott Emerry lives by every day.

While serving our country for more than a decade in the Marines, Scott Emerry sustained several injuries including a traumatic brain injury.

“I had surgeries all the way up ’til now from 1999 to up to now. This actually helps me get out of the house,” said Emerry.

Emerry is one of the hundreds of veterans who participate in the Valor Games each year.

He has to use what he calls an “active hand” to hold his hand in place while participating in cycling.

This is because he only has 15% mobility in his left arm.

“It’s one of those where my arm will stop working, my hand won’t hold on, it helps me hold on,” said Emerry.

Emerry has been participating in events like the Valor Games for several years and says being able to be part of events like this help him to heal.

“Instead of giving up you say let’s just put one foot in front of the other and get done with the day. There’s a new day tomorrow,” he said.

Click here for more information on the Valor Games.

