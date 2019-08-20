Revenge porn case leads NC man to plead guilty to rape, kidnapping, burglary charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Brunswick County man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, rape, and other charges.

Francis Zober pleaded guilty to rape, kidnapping, burglary, and 12 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor Monday.

He will spend 20-35 years in prison for offenses that came to light in a revenge porn investigation.

Several joint investigations performed by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI led detectives to suspicious images on Zober’s cellphone.

During the investigation, move than 200 pornographic images and videos of children were detected on Zober’s devices.

He was charged with twelve counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and posted bond in April 2018.

Several days after his release, Zober broke into the victim’s home, assaulted, restrained, and terrorized her, before fleeing to South Carolina.

Lead Detective Philip Horne testified at the sentencing hearing that Zober was captured in Folly Beach, South Carolina after fleeing a traffic stop and attempting to escape by swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.

Folly Beach police were able to deploy jet-skis to apprehend Zober who was eventually transported back to Brunswick County to await trial.

As a result of Zober’s plea, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his natural life.

