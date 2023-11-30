ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – One of the most iconic holiday channels cast the spotlight on one of North Carolina’s most iconic holiday destinations — but is the movie any good?

Filmed and set at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, Hallmark’s “A Biltmore Christmas” premiered on Sunday to generally positive reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes

As of Wednesday morning, Rotten Tomatoes did not have a Tomatometer score for the movie as only two critics had offered up their reviews. That said, both were positive with Decider’s Maddy Casale calling it “a very unique kind of Hallmark movie that felt both nostalgic and current.” Marvelous Geeks Media’s Gissane Sophia lauded the film’s “dazzling performances, gorgeous set designs, amusing banter.”

With seven audience reviewers chiming in, the movie has an Audience Score of 93%.

IMDB

The movie has gotten far more reviews on IMDB where it earned 8.2 out of 10 stars with 854 reviews.

“Call me crazy, call this hyperbole, but, this is one of the finest if not THE finest Hallmark Christmas Movies I have ever seen,” one IMDB user wrote. “Clever and creative and oozing with charm and real romance and Christmas joy that does not feel forced or a pale carbon copy of a movie they have already made six dozen times.”

What’s the movie about?

In the movie, Lucy Collins, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, visits the Biltmore seeking inspiration on how to wrap up her script for a remake of a holiday movie originally filmed at the historic home. When an hourglass tumbles over, Lucy is thrown back in time to 1947 and meets one of the film’s stars, Jack Huston, played by Kristoffer Polaha. Per Hallmark’s description, “Her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.”

The director, John Putch, has a slew of television directing credits, including shows like “Scrubs,” “Ugly Betty” and “My Name is Earl,” and his independent film “Mojave Phone Booth” (2006) won best feature at the Stony Brook Film Festival and the audience award at the Kansas International Film Festival, among other awards.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our

audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at

Hallmark Media, according to Nexstar affiliate WSPA. “We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

It’s perfect because the Biltmore has more than 125 years of its own Christmas history dating back to when George Vanderbilt celebrated with family in his new home, according to Nexstar affiliate WNCT. Those traditions have turned the Biltmore into a popular Christmastime destination. For 2023, the Biltmore team will host “Christmas at Biltmore Day Celebrations” and “Candlelight Christmas Evenings.”

“A Biltmore Christmas” joined others on a short roster of movies filmed at the Biltmore Estate, including, most notably, “Forrest Gump” (1994) and “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992).