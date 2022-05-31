RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rex Hospital Open returns to North Raleigh this week with more than 150 professional golfers competing in the tournament.

Starting on June 1, the tournament will kick off with a Pro-Am, followed by tournament competition June 2-5. The tournament will be held at The Country Club at Wakefield and will have unlimited free admission.

Proceeds from this year’s Rex Hospital Open will benefit the UNC Rex Mobile Mammography Program, which helps underserved patients get screenings for breast cancer.

“UNC Rex is proud to sponsor the Rex Hospital Open with our other key partners and help bring some of the world’s top golfers to Raleigh,” said Ernie Bovio, president of UNC Rex. “The tournament provides a week of family friendly activities, exciting golf and an opportunity to support our community.”

During the past three decades, charity golf has raised more than $10 million for patients, programs and services at UNC Rex.

This year, 156 golfers will compete for $750,000, with the champion winning $135,000.

In 2023, the tournament will see some new changes:

The tournament’s name will change to the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH

The host venue will shift to Raleigh Country Club

The total prize will increase to $1 million

“We look forward to an outstanding event this year, as we begin preparations for some exciting changes to the tournament in 2023,” said Dr. Wesley Burks, CEO of UNC Health. “We believe these updates will mark a new start for one of North Carolina’s top professional tournaments, benefitting both golfers and fans alike, while supporting health and wellness in the Triangle region.”