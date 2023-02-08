RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers in the North Carolina House of Representative have passed a bill that would stiffen penalties for people involved in rioting.

The vote was 76-42 and included a few Democrats voting in favor of the bill. That margins are enough to override a veto by Gov. Roy Cooper who had vetoed a previous version of the bill last year.

The bill now goes to the Senate where it is also expected to pass it. It is unclear at this point when the Senate will take it up.

A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Civil rights groups believe the bill will have a chilling effect on those trying to protest peacefully.

In a statement, House Speaker Tim Moore said, “This common-sense bill increases penalties for inciting deadly and dangerous riots to deter bad actors in otherwise peaceful protests. Our first amendment right to free speech is not an endorsement of violence, looting, or causing bodily harm to another person.”

Under the bill, anyone who participates in a riot could be found guilty of a misdemeanor. A person could be charged with serious felonies if they cause damage in excess of $1,500, serious bodily injury, or death.

The bill would also allow a person who is injured or whose property is damaged during a riot to sue and recover costs associated with their injury, damage, court costs, or attorney fees.

The bill’s language says mere presence alone at a riot without an overt act is not sufficient to sustain a conviction.

If the bill passes in the Senate, it would go into effect Dec. 1.